FRIDA Fest coming to The Rock Box this July

SAN ANTONIO – FRIDA Fest at The Rock Box will bring families a one-of-a-kind experience with multiple activities this July.

The event will take place on July 6 and 7 and include live performances, fashion and art shows, artisan vendors, food, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Attendees will also have the chance to learn about Frida Kahlo and other historical figures and get a chance to participate in a community altar.

In addition to honoring the artist with the same name, FRIDA Fest is an acronym for fabulous, respectful, independent, determined and assured.

“The community is invited to recognize the legacy of strong women. We encourage you to bring photos of departed loved ones to recognize on our (altar). Feel free to bring flowers, and other offerings. The community altar will be up for both days of the fest,” an event post said on Facebook.

FRIDA Fest will also have a Frida and Diego look-alike contest for adults and children.

General admission for the event is $5 for ages 16+; kids under 16 enter for free. VIP packages are available for purchase on the day of the event. Two lots offer free parking on-site.

FRIDA Fest will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on July 6 and 7 at the Rock Box at 1223 East Houston.

For general questions, email curioustwinsparanormal@gmail.com.