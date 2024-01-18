University Health breaks ground on Palo Alto Hospital

University Health broke ground Thursday on a forthcoming hospital campus near Texas A&M-San Antonio. The five-story complex is slated to open in 2027.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s South Side will soon be home to a state-of-the-art hospital for a rapidly growing community.

University Health and Bexar County officials were on hand Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Located next to Texas A&M-San Antonio’s campus, the 68-acre and five-story complex is slated to open in 2027 and carry 166 inpatient beds — which can be expanded to 286, a University Health press release said.

The hospital will also have a 24/7 emergency department, labor and delivery units, a NICU, operating rooms, and radiology and lab services.

University Health President & CEO George Hernández, Jr. reiterated the importance of the South Side having state-of-the-art health care access.

“The South Side has been underdeveloped for many years, that includes healthcare,” Hernández said. “For us to put a hospital here, (it will) be central to serving this community for many, many generations to come.”

Bexar County and University Health officials broke ground Thursday on a 68-acre hospital on the city's South Side. (University Health)

‘A true South Side medical center’

Community leaders at the ceremony quickly recognized two significant pillars of the coming complex — education and research.

“I suspect in the years ahead, people will look back and remember this was the first strategic step in developing a true South Side medical center,” Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores said.

Bexar County invested $40 million in a new public health multi-specialty building near the grounds of the new hospital, Clay-Flores said.

In December, construction began on the building, which will house the headquarters and care center for University Health’s Institute for Public Health. The institute will serve as a team hub across all of University Health’s locations.

The three-story, 60,000-square-foot building is slated to be completed in 2026.

District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia commended the efforts to address health disparities and inequities on the South Side.

“I look forward to developing a comprehensive plan of action that includes partnerships with other entities committed to resolving the health disparities that impact residents in the southside,” she said.

Partnership with Texas A&M

The location of the forthcoming hospital is important, as it is close to nearby businesses and two colleges — Palo Alto College and Texas A&M-San Antonio.

“We think {the location) will help with the education of future generations of healthcare workers,” Hernández said.

Last year, University Health signed an agreement with the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, expediting a partnership to create a space for health care professionals, medical research and care for Bexar County residents.

The board of regents approved funding to build a $45 million College of Education and Public Health facility on the A&M-San Antonio campus, a University Health press release said.

“Texas A&M – San Antonio was created to serve the people of Texas, and this is exactly what this hospital and our partnership with them will do,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System said.