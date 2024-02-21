University Health breaks ground on Northeast Side hospital

The full-service hospital will sit on 42 acres next to the Retama Park racetrack in Selma.

SELMA, Texas – University Health broke ground Wednesday on the system’s second new hospital of the new year.

The 100-thousand-square-foot medical office building located on the hospital grounds near Lookout Road and Retama Parkway will bring a range of specialty care options closer to residents along a growing I-35 corridor.

The Retama Hospital is the hospital system’s second construction project this year. In January, construction began on the Palo Alto hospital on the South Side.

Design concepts for the Retama Hospital are said to mirror the Palo Alto Hospital, a University Health news release said.

The five-story hospital will house 166 inpatient beds by early 2027, with space to expand to 286.

A full range of health and lab services will allow residents to access healthcare options outside San Antonio’s Medical Center.

The hospital is expected to boost the local economy, with 500-600 jobs coming from the location.