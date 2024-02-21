Surgeons use new robotic arm at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A new robotic technology known as da Vinci is now available for surgeons at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital.

The robotic arm is designed with child patients in mind.

Surgeons said the new technology means less pain and quicker recovery time.

Da Vinci is ultimately controlled by the surgeon operating on a patient.

“I control the whole robot through a separate area that I sit over on the other side of the operating room,” said Dr. Ann O’Connor, a pediatric surgeon at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital. “So, a lot of people worry that the robot is going to do the surgery itself. No, the surgeon does the surgery with the robotic technology.”

O’Connor said children deserve to have the most advanced technology available to them when it comes to their health care.

