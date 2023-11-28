CHRISTUS Children’s helping kids fight diabetes as only Pediatric Diabetes Center in San Antonio area

Type I and Type II diabetes are slowly on the rise among children across the United States. According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 300,000 kids have diabetes.

CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital says more children are starting to be diagnosed with Type II diabetes. Doctors at CHRISTUS Children’s say Type II used to be more frequent in adults but now more children are getting it.

Type II diabetes can be managed by decreasing stress on the pancreas. Limiting certain foods, increasing physical activity and medication can help children fight Type II diabetes.

The signs and symptoms of Type II diabetes in children include:

Darkening around the neck and underarms

Rapid weight gain

Increased thirst/drinking

Increased urination

These symptoms tend to develop over time.

Children are more likely to be diagnosed with Type I diabetes. Type I diabetes is an autoimmune disease that a person will live with for their life. The only treatment for Type I diabetes is insulin therapy.

The signs and symptoms of Type I diabetes include:

Excessive thirst

Bladder changes

Bedwetting

These symptoms are sudden and doctors say if you notice them you should take your child to get seen immediately.

CHRISTUS Children’s has a pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinic and it’s the only one within a 50-mile radius.

“Most of the work is not done here in the clinic or hospital. We give every single tool for the parents and children to learn how to live with diabetes,” said Dr. Monica Dussan, Pediatric Endocrinologist at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital/

The center includes a curriculum of multiple doctors and specialists dedicated to treating pediatric diabetes. Their center is recognized by the American Diabetes Association as meeting all the standards recommended for optimal care for diabetes.