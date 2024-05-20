South Texas Blood & Tissue Center honors Robb Elementary shooting victims with ‘United for Uvalde’ shirt

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is honoring the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde nearly two years ago with a “United for Uvalde” shirt.

The shirt is available to blood donors who use their points in the South Texas Blood & Tissue Donor Store. It has the words “Give to remember” to remind the community to donate blood.

The proceeds go to the Uvalde Strong Fund through the San Antonio Area Foundation, which supports survivors and the Uvalde community and honors victims and their families.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said it sent 25 units of blood via helicopter within 67 minutes for patients wounded in the May 24, 2022, shooting.

“Almost two years ago, the Uvalde community was changed forever by a senseless act of violence. We will always remember the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting and continue to keep the survivors in our hearts,” the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center said in a news release.

Local superintendents will donate blood this Friday to show their continued support for the Uvalde community.

Donors can redeem points for the “Give to remember” Uvalde shirts at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center Donor Store through May 31.

To schedule an appointment or for additional information on blood donations, click here or call 210-731-5590.