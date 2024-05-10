Actor Jake Gyllenhaal added to San Antonio’s 2024 Comic Con roster

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the world premiere of "Road House" on the first day of the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Another Hollywood household name will have his sights set on the 2024 ACE Superhero Comic Con next month in San Antonio.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal was announced as an addition to the convention, event organizers announced Thursday. Gyllenhaal will appear for two days only — June 21 and June 22 — at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls.

The Oscar nominee is starring in the 2024 remake of the 1989 film “Road House.” The film officially premiered back in March at South by Southwest in Austin.

Gyllenhaal joins a list of acclaimed performers coming to the convention, including Jeremy Renner (June 20-21), Diego Luna (June 21-22), Chris Pine (June 21-22) and Ernie Hudson (June 21-23).

The convention, which runs from June 20-23, 20024, will host photo and autograph opportunities, panel discussions, cosplay competitions and more.

