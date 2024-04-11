‘Star Wars’ actor Diego Luna joins Jeremy Renner, Ernie Hudson at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic-Con

Ernie Hudson, Diego Luna and Jeremy Renner are scheduled to appear at the 2024 Superhero Comic Con.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Superhero Comic-Con lineup is heating up with its recent celebrity announcement.

Diego Luna, a veteran actor under the “Star Wars” umbrella and shows like “Narcos: Mexico,” will visit the Alamo City June 21-22 during this year’s event.

“We are honored to welcome Diego Luna to our celebrity lineup this summer,” said Bob Wills, CEO of PMX Events. “This year’s event will be a four-day show to give fans even more opportunities to meet some of their favorite celebrities from films and television shows. In the next few weeks, we will also be announcing 4-6 additional mega guests that will join our star-studded lineup!”

Luna joins others, including Marvel star Jeremy Renner and Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in the “Ghostbusters” franchise.

Other celebrities announced so far include:

Tom Welling from “Smallville” and “Lucifer”

Sam Witwer from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and other franchise additions

Laura Vandervoort from “Smallville” and “Bitten”

Helen Slater, who played Linda Lee in 1984′s “Supergirl”

Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Benson in 1985′s “Back to the Future”

Peter Weller from “RoboCop” and “Naked Lunch”

The Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls will host photo and autograph opportunities, panel discussions, cosplay competitions and more from June 20-23, 2024.

For more information on the event, ticket prices and other celebrity announcements, click here.