‘Lord of the Rings’ star, Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ coming to San Antonio for Big Texas Comicon

Actor Elijah Wood attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby Theatre on December 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Texas Comicon has announced some stars who will head to the fifth annual event, which takes place on Oct. 11-13.

On Thursday, organizers said Elijah Wood and Sean Astin from “Lord of the Rings,” and Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues” are among the actors in the lineup.

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise, and Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, or Daredevil in the series of the same name, will also be at the convention.

Other stars include:

Josh Dela Cruz and Donovan Patton of “Blue’s Clues”

Sofia Boutella from “Rebel Moon”

Ashley Eckstein from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

The Big Texas Comicon will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

Tickets, autograph sessions and photo ops are on sale now online.

Single-day passes for adults range from $16 to $28, depending on the day, and kids are $5. Three-day passes for adults are $55, and express passes are $250.

“We are thrilled to bring Big Texas Comicon back to San Antonio for another fantastic year,” event President John Hernandez said in a news release. “This year’s lineup of celebrity guests is truly exceptional and will be our best yet. We can’t wait to announce our full lineup from now until October.”