Wrestling legend Sting coming to San Antonio for Big Texas Comicon

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Texas Comicon has announced another celebrity guest: wrestling Hall of Famer Sting.

“The Franchise of WCW” will make an appearance from noon-3 p.m. on Oct. 12, the second day of the comic convention. Autographs will be sold at his table, and people can buy their photo op now.

Sting has won 26 titles in his career, including 22 from the WCW, TNA and AEW.

Elijah Wood and Sean Astin from “Lord of the Rings,” and Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues” are among the actors who were previously announced for the fifth annual Big Texas Comicon.

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise, and Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, or Daredevil in the series of the same name, will also be at the convention.

Other stars include:

Joe Pantoliano from “The Matrix” and “Bad Boys”

Josh Dela Cruz and Donovan Patton of “Blue’s Clues”

Sofia Boutella from “Rebel Moon”

Ashley Eckstein from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

JD Pardo from “Mayans M.C.”

Keri Green from “The Goonies”

The Big Texas Comicon will take place Oct. 11-13 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

Tickets, autograph sessions and photo ops are on sale now online.

Single-day passes for adults range from $16 to $28, depending on the day, and kids are $5. Three-day passes for adults are $55, and express passes are $250.

“We are thrilled to bring Big Texas Comicon back to San Antonio for another fantastic year,” event president John Hernandez said in a previous news release. “This year’s lineup of celebrity guests is truly exceptional and will be our best yet. We can’t wait to announce our full lineup from now until October.”