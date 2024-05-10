Rivers, lakes and swimming holes where Texans can cool off

SAN ANTONIO – People who need to take a chill pill in this Texas heat have plenty of rivers, lakes and other swimming holes to choose from.

Luckily, San Antonio is surrounded by places to take a dip when the weather is hot. Below, we’ve listed some well-known and under-the-radar spots for swimming in this area.

The places on this list are definitely not all-encompassing for the state of Texas, but they’re worth checking out for tubing, paddling and chilling.

Barton Springs - One of Austin’s most popular destinations, Barton Springs, is located within Zilker Park’s 358 acres. The three-acre pool is fed from underground springs and water temperature typically ranges between 68-70 degrees. The pool is open year-round, and entry fees only apply between spring break and Halloween. Note that guests cannot take their coolers, food or pets. Tickets can be purchased online, and prices range between $4 and $9 each for non-Austin residents. Barton Springs is located at 2131 William Barton Drive.

Blanco State Park - Located about 50 miles north of downtown San Antonio, this state park is located just off Highway 281. People can swim anywhere along the river, and children can use the wading pool near the Blanco River dam. The park is open daily. Kids 12 and younger can get in for free, and adults are $5 each.

Blue Hole in Wimberley - The popular Hill Country spot is open for the 2024 season. “The start of the swim season at Blue Hole Regional Park marks the beginning of cherished memories and endless summer fun,” Richard Shaver, director of Wimberley Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the beauty of nature and the joy of community at this beloved Wimberley gem.” Daily passes range between $8-$12 per person for non-Wimberley residents. Reservations can be made online . The swimming spot is located at 333 Blue Hole Lane.

Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo taken in the spring of 2024. (City of Wimberley)

Canyon Lake - There are three designated swim beaches at Canyon Lake. Comal and Canyon Parks have beaches for the general public and Potters Creek Park has a beach that only allows access to registered camping guests. Canyon Lake is located about an hour north of downtown San Antonio. As of May 6, 2024, Canyon Lake is 58.6% full and all public boat ramps are closed.

Comal River - This spring-fed river in New Braunfels is a tubing hotspot. Starting in Landa Park, the river travels through the city, past Prince Solms Park, Schlitterbahn and into the Guadalupe River. One destination is the popular tube chute. There are several tube outfitters to choose from, and you can see a list of them here . Keep in mind that only reusable cups, food containers and water jugs are allowed in the Comal River.

Inks Lake State Park (Yelp)

Devil’s Waterhole - This swimming hole is located in Inks Lake State Park, where Inks Lake and Spring Creek meet. Devil’s Waterhole is a short hike away from a tent area, or it can be reached by kayak or canoe. It consists of boulders and cliffs to jump off — but be careful, there is no lifeguard in the area. The state park is located at 3630 Park Road 4 West in Burnet. Daily fees are $7 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Garner State Park - This state park way out west from San Antonio is one of the most popular in the Texas State Parks system. Guests can paddle, swim or float in the Frio River — yes, it’s cold all year round — making it a destination for many people in South and Central Texas. Its busy season is from May 1 through Labor Day, and it often reaches capacity. The state park is located at 234 RR 1050 in Concan. Daily fees are $8 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Frio River in Garner State Park. Photo taken in June 2022. (Susan Carouthers Sneed)

Guadalupe River State Park - Located just 30 miles north of San Antonio in Spring Branch, the state park is a quick trip for swimming and hiking. As of May 6, the Guadalupe River is flowing at 10-40 cubic feet per second, which is a slow flow rate. If you plan on visiting the park, note that styrofoam is prohibited in the river. The park’s busy season is March through November, and it often reaches capacity. It is located at 3350 Park Road 31 in Spring Branch. Daily fees are $7 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Krause Springs - Located in Spicewood, Krause Springs is a popular family-owned swimming and camping site with 32 springs, a manmade pool, and a natural pool. People can book their reservations online . Daily fees are $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 4-11, and free for children under 4. Overnight camping is available. Krause Springs is located at 424 Country Road 404.

Lake Corpus Christi State Park - Covering 21,000 acres, Lake Corpus Christi is one of the largest artificial bodies of water in Texas, according to TPWD . The state park’s area of the lake has a no-wake zone, making it a safe environment for swimming and paddling. No lifeguards are on duty. The park is located at 23194 Park Road 25 in Mathis. Daily fees are $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Lake Corpus Christi State Park. (KSAT)

Landa Park Aquatic Complex - The park in New Braunfels has the Coach E.E. "Bud" Dallmann Olympic Pool that varies between 4-7 feet deep. There's also a spring-fed pool that stays 72 degrees year-round and a zero-depth pool that's perfect for young kids, as it ranges in depth from zero to 2.5 feet deep. From Memorial Day to August, the complex will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays. Daily admission ranges between $2 and $8, depending on age and day of the week. The park is located at 350 Aquatic Circle in New Braunfels.

McKinney Falls State Park - Located just south of Austin, people can take a dip in Onion and Williamson creeks. The Upper and Lower Falls are perfect for swimming — that’s where Onion Creek flows over limestone and into pools below. The park’s busy season is March through November, and it often reaches capacity. It is located at 5808 McKinney Falls Parkway in Austin. Daily fees are $6 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Rio Vista Park - The park provides access to the San Marcos River, where people can swim, tube, kayak, canoe and paddle. No reservations are needed, and access and parking are free. Visitors may bring their own tubes or rent from a vendor. The Rio Vista Pool is also available for swimming at an additional price. Rio Vista Park is located at 555 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.

San Marcos River -Outside Rio Vista Park, there are several other places to swim and tube in San Marcos on the river. San Marcos riverfront parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily unless posted otherwise. Click here for a list of tubing outfitters.

A dog swimming in the San Marcos River. (Courtesy, City of San Marcos)

Schumacher Crossing - People can get access to the Guadalupe River at Schumacher Crossing, located one mile east of Hunt on Texas 39.

Some popular watering holes like Jacob’s Well and Paradise Canyon are not on the list due to low water levels.

Hamilton Pool is closed for swimming due to recent rain and the threat of high bacteria levels.