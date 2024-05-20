Registration for San Antonio Parks & Recreation summer dance and music classes open Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Want to get your groove on while learning a new dance? San Antonio Parks and Recreation will open up registration for summer dance and music classes this Thursday.

Students can learn dances or new instruments, perform at recitals, become musicians and make new memories with the city’s summer programming from June 10 to Aug. 4.

“Embrace your love of dance by signing up for a variety of classes, including Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Mexican Folklorico, Spanish Flamenco,” the city’s website said.

Registration will open at 7 p.m. on May 23 for the summer session for ages 4+.

Class rates vary based on ages, and discounted rates are available for siblings in the same household. Click here to view rates and sign up.