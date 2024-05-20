Sweat-N-Serve event welcomes community members to work out, volunteer on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a Memorial Day event to honor service men and women.

The Sweat-N-Serve event next Monday welcomes everyone to get in a great workout and help with volunteering to make Concepcion Park a better place.

Activities including “The Murph Challenge” with instructor Mike Hones and the Troops for Fitness Program, a volunteer service project and health screenings through the Mobile Fit Van.

The free Sweat-N-Serve is open to all ages and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Concepcion Park on 600 Theo Parkway.

