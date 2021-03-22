Weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County hits record low 2.3%

Visitors crowd the River Walk in San Antonio, Thursday, March 18, 2021, as the city prepares to host the Women's NCAA College Basketball Championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s COVID-19 positivity rate hit a record low last week, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive — between the week of March 13-March 19 came in at 2.3%, the county’s numbers show. That is the lowest percentage since officials began tracking the virus a year ago, beating out the previous record of 2.6% that was reported two weeks earlier.

The positivity rate is one of the metrics used to determine the severity of the virus’s spread in Bexar County, and the low positivity rate is a promising sign that the trends in Bexar County are heading in the right direction.

Still, officials have warned the public not to let their guard down, especially with the presence of virus variants in Bexar County.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but we’re still averaging over 170 cases a day,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wrote in a tweet published Sunday. “COVID-19 won’t take a break, so let’s keep our guard up.”

The virus also continues killing Bexar County residents. Over the weekend, the county’s COVID-19 death toll surged past 3,000, marking a grim milestone.

Local medical experts continue to emphasize the need to wear masks in order to keep the spread of the virus contained.

