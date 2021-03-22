Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 21: Health officials report 193 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 202,550 total COVID-19 cases and 3,071 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 193 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes 665 backlogged reports and the total death toll includes 74 deaths from December 25, 2020 - March 4, 2021.

Health officials also reported that 188 patients are hospitalized, 76 are in the intensive care unit and 45 are on ventilators.

There are 18% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

More than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped across Texas this week, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the shipment Friday, and said the state is allocating 685,470 doses to at least 481 providers in 183 counties.

For more information on this vaccine shipment, or for how many doses will be allocated to Bexar County, click here.