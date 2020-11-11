Track daily spikes in COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – After largely containing the spread of the coronavirus following a summer surge that threatened hospital capacity, new COVID-19 infections are beginning to rise again in San Antonio, showing signs of another surge.

Bexar County has seen a slow, but steady increase in the number of new infections per day. On Monday, 332 new cases were announced, bringing the seven-day average to 239 cases per day. The seven-day rolling average for new cases has mostly stayed above 200 since Oct. 28 - a mark it hadn’t hit since Aug. 15 on the back end of the wave of local cases this summer.

Track the changes in the graph below. Numbers, which include daily new cases and the seven-day average of daily new cases, are provided by San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health Department.

The daily onset of cases is one of many indicators San Antonio is tracking amid the pandemic.

Other important factors include hospitalization numbers and the positivity rate, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the positivity rate jumped to 8.4%, a 0.7% increase over the previous week.

Reporting shows that a second surge is expected across the state of Texas. In November, Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases.

Experts say medical officials are better equipped to handle another wave, but that all depends how severe the surge gets.

As of Monday, 294 COVID-19 patients were reported in San Antonio hospitals, a trend that has been rising in recent days.

