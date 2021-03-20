More than 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Texas next week

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

More than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped across Texas next week, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the shipment Friday, and said the state is allocating 685,470 doses to at least 481 providers in 183 counties.

There will also be more than 230,000 additional doses available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers, coming directly from the federal government, according to health officials.

Below are how many vaccines the hubs in Bexar County will be receiving next week, according to the state health services’ website.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Main Immunizations Clinic - 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 12,870 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 15.

University Health System - 12,870 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 15.

*UT Health San Antonio/Wellness 360 (Adult) - 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 15.

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available

Ad

Texas has now administered more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is an increase of 1.2 million in the last week, according to state health officials.

Over 6 million people have received at least one dose and more than 3 million are now fully vaccinated, the state health department says. A total of 59% of Texas seniors have received at least one dose, and one in three are now fully vaccinated as well.

Nearly one in seven of all Texans that are at least 16-years-old are also fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

As of last week, residents ages 50-64 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. They are added to the residents in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories that are also eligible to receive their vaccines.

These phases include front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.

Ad

People who are employed in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers are also eligible.

For more information on the state’s vaccine shipments, or for more information on the available COVID-19 vaccines, visit the state health department’s website here.

Read also: