Your questions answered: COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

Editor’s note: On Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., KSAT anchor Isis Romero will host a livestream discussion with a panel of experts from San Antonio Metro Health to give you the most pertinent information about vaccines in South Texas. Tune in here.

A potential vaccine for the coronavirus could be approved by U.S. health officials this week and distributed across the country immediately following.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Dec. 2 that the state is initially expected to get as many as 1.4 million doses of the vaccine with a second shipment likely in January.

A vaccine developed by Pfizer is expected to be approved and rolled out first followed by a separate vaccine developed by Moderna. The vaccines have been developed and produced in record time and there are still many questions surrounding distribution.

Below are some answers to the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus vaccine arriving in Texas. Have more questions? Let us know in the prompt below.

What is the initial timeline?

A Federal Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee is set to review Pfizer’s data on Thursday, Dec. 10, and Moderna’s on Dec. 17.

If the FDA approves either vaccine, a separate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet within days to make recommendations about who should receive them, which is the final step before vaccines may be administered in the U.S.

Abbott has targeted the week of Dec. 14 for Texas to start receiving doses.

Who gets the vaccine first in Texas?

Health care workers will be the first people in Texas to receive a federally approved vaccine. A state panel separated these initial recipients in the health care field by tiers.

Tier 1

1. Hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. This includes:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. This Includes:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport.

4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients.

Tier 2 (Dependent on whether there are enough doses remaining)

1. Staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients. This includes:

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics.

3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID.

4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in the administration of COVID testing and vaccinations.

5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. This includes:

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

6. School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.

How is Texas determining where these first vaccines will go?

While the supply is limited, the Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will meet regularly to make recommendations to the Commissioner of Health about how best to allocate the vaccine.

The panel will identify groups that should be vaccinated first to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources. Some key factors that will determine how doses are allocated include:

Protecting health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients and front line workers who are at greater risk of contracting the virus.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

The state will also use data from scientific evidence and epidemiology to determine a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

The City of San Antonio’s implementation plan includes an equity approach and gives priority to marginalized communities who lack access to healthcare services and who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The plan uses the Office of Equity Atlas and current COVID-19 case and mortality data to prioritize populations most at risk.

Where are the first doses going in Bexar County?

There will be 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 Texas counties as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use, according to the state health department.

The Week 1 vaccine allocation list includes 11 Bexar County healthcare facilities.

University Health System and Wellness 360 UT Health San Antonio will each receive 5,850 doses, the largest allotment of vaccines among local facilities.

Christus Santa Rosa-Westover Hills will receive 4,875 doses, the next largest local allotment in Bexar County. You can see the full list below.

Who will initially distribute the vaccine?

Any facility, organization, or healthcare provider licensed to possess or administer vaccines or provide vaccination services is eligible to become a COVID-19 vaccinator.

Health care providers must enroll with the state as a COVID-19 vaccine provider to be eligible to receive the vaccine. The link to register is here.

Providers include medical practices, pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, health centers, health departments, correctional facilities, and others.

More than 4,100 providers in more than 225 Texas counties have enrolled with the state health department, and an additional 2,500 Texas locations of national pharmacy chains have enrolled directly with the federal government.

Pharmacies across the U.S. like CVS and Walgreens will be able to distribute free coronavirus vaccines when the supply becomes widely available to the public.

Federal health officials said that would most likely be in Spring 2021 or later as the supply continually increases. H-E-B announced it will also participate in a federal program for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

How much will it cost?

Moderna and Pfizer have struck a deal with the federal government to fund and provide 100 million doses each.

According to the CDC, vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost.

However, vaccine providers will be able to charge fees for administering the shot to someone.

Vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

How will it be administered?

The two vaccines awaiting emergency authorization both require ultra-cold storage and are administered in two doses, according to the CDC.

Patients who take the Pfizer vaccine will be given a second dose 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine will be given 28 days apart.

According to San Antonio Metro Health patients must take the same vaccine for both doses.

Health care providers will have to keep track of what vaccine a patient gets and when they receive it.

That information will be inputted into a state registry called an Immunization Information System.

This system gives patients the flexibility to receive their doses at different health care providers as long as it’s in the same state.

Initial vaccines will likely be authorized only for use in adults.

What’s in the vaccine and will there be any side effects?

The current coronavirus vaccine focuses on mRNA, or messenger RNA, which is found in your body.

It does not inject the live virus into your body, according to local infectious disease expert Dr. Ruth Berggren, with UT Health San Antonio.

“So think of it like this: The mRNA, the messenger, is going to find these 3D printers in your cells. And the mRNA has the code, and it goes and tells the 3D printer what kind of protein it wants it to make. And in this case, the mRNA is telling your 3D printer to make a protein that looks exactly like that spiky thing on the outside of the COVID virus,” Berggren recently told KSAT. “So now you have pieces of your own cell teaching other cells how to fight an enemy that looks like that.”

(COVID Vaccine Info Chart via San Antonio Metro Health.)

Berggren also said injecting your body with mRNA does not in any way affect your DNA.

“The mRNA that’s being injected doesn’t hang around. It goes in, tells the 3D printing machinery what to do and it gets the heck out. Your own cell is going to act like Pacman, destroy the mRNA, but only after it’s delivered its message,” she said.

The side effects are similar to those of a flu shot. “You can expect local soreness. You might even get a little bit of redness, a little bit of warmth. You may feel achy. You may have a low-grade fever,” Berggren said. “These symptoms are expected to last no more than 24 or 48 hours.”

Berggren said most side effects of any vaccine are going to be apparent within about six weeks, but health officials are confident because “the vaccines have been in clinical trials for months and we’re not seeing extraordinary or strange reactions. There could be rare individuals, one in a million, who have something more serious happen because of something quirky in their immune system. However, we already have good safety data that if this is going to happen, it’s going to be very, very rare.”

