Keep track of when and where the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – With all eyes on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, a Texas Department of Health and Human Services dashboard keeps track of where vaccines have been delivered and how many people have taken them so far.

Vaccine distribution and administration data is aggregated from each county by the state and the dashboard is updated daily, though lags are possible depending on when the data is reported.

The counties that have received the vaccine so far include El Paso, Ector, Midland, Parmer, Lamb, Lubbock, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Wood, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Bexar, Harris, Hardin and Nueces.

So far, vaccines have only been distributed to certain hospitals in the state, giving priority to frontline health care workers who are regularly exposed to the virus. Only one vaccine has currently been approved for use in the U.S. - made by Pfizer. Numbers are expected to increase when vaccines by Moderna

The dashboard also includes the estimated number of frontline workers and vulnerable populations, like residents and caretakers in nursing homes, in each county who are a priority in getting the vaccine.

As of Thursday, the dashboard shows that more than 90,000 doses of the vaccine have already been delivered to hospitals across Texas. Distribution of the vaccine is expected to ramp up relatively quickly in the coming weeks as potentially other versions are approved, with Moderna being next in line.

The dashboard is intended to give the public insight on the state’s phased vaccination approach.