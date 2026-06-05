Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after crashing into ambulance on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after colliding with an ambulance on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of Gembler Road.

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Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was traveling westbound on Gembler Road and collided with an EMS vehicle that was turning north on Creekview Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

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