Muertos Fest to remain at Hemisfair, announces dates through next 10 years

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest Día de los Muertos celebrations in the nation is remaining in downtown San Antonio.

Under a newly signed 10-year agreement, Muertos Fest will continue to call Hemisfair home through 2034.

Recommended Videos

“This beloved celebration has grown into a nationally recognized event that brings our city and community together in a powerful, joyful way,” District 1 councilmember Sukh Kaur said in a news release. “There’s no better place to honor Day of the Dead than right here at Hemisfair in the heart of San Antonio.”

Founded in 2013, the free, annual two-day celebration invites people to gather for two days of music, art, and remembrance in honor of loved ones.

The 2025 event will be hosted on Oct. 25 and 26.

KSAT will be capturing the sights and sounds of the festival, and replay the event on air and on KSAT+ October 29.

Organizers also announced the festival dates for the next ten years:

Oct. 24-25, 2026

Oct. 23-24, 2027

Oct. 28-29, 2028

Oct. 27-28, 2029

Oct. 26–27, 2030

Oct. 25–26, 2031

Oct. 23–24, 2032

Oct. 29–30, 2033

Oct. 28–29, 2034

The festival also announced an expanded partnership with the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico - San Antonio to elevate the educational opportunities.

Students from the UNAM School of Architecture in Mexico City will travel to San Antonio to construct a large ofrenda to honor the San Antonio Chili Queens, a group of pioneering women who transformed the city plazas into culinary and cultural hubs in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Festival programming and entertainment lineups will be announced later this summer.

Relive Muertos Fest 2024 with KSAT: