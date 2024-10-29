Skip to main content
Local News

Watch Muertos Fest 2024 special on KSAT Wednesday at 7 p.m.

You can catch the two-hour special at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 on all KSAT platforms

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Muertos Fest 2024 at Hemisfair and Civic Park in downtown San Antonio. ( Cesar Agredano, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – If you happen to have missed the 12th annual Día de los Muertos, also known as Muertos Fest this past weekend, KSAT has you covered.

Relive the beloved tradition of Muertos Fest on KSAT on Wednesday.

On Oct. 26-27, the KSAT team was at the festival. KSAT will air a two-hour special broadcast from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+.

>> KSAT viewers share their unique 2024 Muertos Fest photos

Anchors RJ Marquez, Stephania Jimenez, Sarah Acosta and Patty Santos will host the broadcast.

Muertos Fest 2024 at Hemisfair and Civic Park in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

The festival took place on Oct. 26-27 at Hemisfair. The event is known to be San Antonio’s largest free Día de los Muertos festival.

Muertos Fest has previously drawn more than 100,000 attendees throughout the event.

Visitors saw over 70 vendors, original artwork, dancing, a drum and puppet procession and live poetry. The festival also featured 80 altars to admire throughout Hemisfair.

Guests also had the chance to enjoy 50 performances from bands, poets and dancers on five stages.

The entertainment lineup included:

  • Girl in a Coma
  • Erick y Su Grupo Massore
  • Chente Barrera y Taconazo
  • Jesse Borrego y Tribú
  • Sunny Sauceda
  • Mariachis Campanas de América
  • Mariachi Alteñas
  • Eddie Vega
  • Amalia Ortiz
  • Anthony The Poet

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT.

