Watch Muertos Fest 2024 special on KSAT Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Muertos Fest 2024 at Hemisfair and Civic Park in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – If you happen to have missed the 12th annual Día de los Muertos, also known as Muertos Fest this past weekend, KSAT has you covered.

Relive the beloved tradition of Muertos Fest on KSAT on Wednesday.

On Oct. 26-27, the KSAT team was at the festival. KSAT will air a two-hour special broadcast from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+.

Anchors RJ Marquez, Stephania Jimenez, Sarah Acosta and Patty Santos will host the broadcast.

The festival took place on Oct. 26-27 at Hemisfair. The event is known to be San Antonio’s largest free Día de los Muertos festival.

Muertos Fest has previously drawn more than 100,000 attendees throughout the event.

Visitors saw over 70 vendors, original artwork, dancing, a drum and puppet procession and live poetry. The festival also featured 80 altars to admire throughout Hemisfair.

Guests also had the chance to enjoy 50 performances from bands, poets and dancers on five stages.

The entertainment lineup included:

Girl in a Coma

Erick y Su Grupo Massore

Chente Barrera y Taconazo

Jesse Borrego y Tribú

Sunny Sauceda

Mariachis Campanas de América

Mariachi Alteñas

Eddie Vega

Amalia Ortiz

Anthony The Poet