Kids can golf for $5 a round with this new program

Kids can enjoy $5 a round at this new golf program.

SAN ANTONIO – If your child wants to get into golfing, this bank can help.

Bank of America is partnering with Youth on Course for their new “Golf with Us” program.

According to a statement, the initiative is for children aged six to 18 and features a free one-year membership to Youth on Course. This membership offers access to Alamo City Trail Courses for $5 or less per round.

Some courses include Brackenridge Park, Randolph Oaks, Riverside 18, Fort Sam Houston, Cedar Creek and more.

The full list is available here.

“The Golf with Us program is not only opening the doors for San Antonio youth to enjoy the beauty of our local golf courses but also planting seeds for lifelong growth and opportunity in our future local leaders,” said Ventura Perez, Bank of America San Antonio president.

The statement said enrollment will also include a registered handicap index in the United States Golf Association’s Golf Handicap Information Network System (GHIN).

According to the USGA, a handicap index is the measure of a golfer’s ability and tracks their progress as they play the game.

Bank of America said enrollment for Golf with Us will be available until May 24 on their website, or until all 75,000 spots have been filled.