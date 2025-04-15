Drought worsens, with only small chances for storms Easter weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEAK FRONT: A weak frontal boundary is easing through, cooler today

GUSTY WINDS: Winds will be breezy to windy through the weekend

ISOLATED STORMS: Low odds for storms over Easter weekend

FORECAST

It’s no secret we’re in the midst of fairly serious drought, but it’s being made worse thanks to the fact we are in pumping season AND April is a month we often rely on for rain. Any chances of rain this weekend will be on the low end.

‘COOLER’ TODAY

A weak front will continue to ease through the area this morning, essentially washing out just south of San Antonio. With some breezy north winds, it’ll usher in lower humidity and bring slightly cooler weather today. Expect a high in the mid-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GUSTY WINDS

That front will lift back to the north tomorrow, bringing a return of southerly winds. Those south winds will become gusty and they’ll stay that way through Saturday. Gusts of up to 30 mph will be common. Those same winds will usher in more humidity, especially by Thursday into Friday. That means a return of morning clouds.

Gusty winds will be around all week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORM CHANCES

We do have a window for storms starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday morning. Unfortunately, the low pressure system responsible for giving lift to those storms will be north of the area. That means anything we see will be isolated. The best odds for rain will arrive Saturday evening and continue through Sunday morning (30%). Much of the weekend will be spent rain-free, with just mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and humid conditions.

Rainfall potential through Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EASTER CAMPING FORECAST

Here are the main concerns if you plan to camp out for the Easter weekend:

Easter camping forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AQUIFER, RIVERS IN BAD SHAPE

The aquifer continues to drop, reaching levels we haven’t seen in a while. Stage 3 water restrictions remain in place for SAWS customers. River flows are also suffering, with several spots along the Guadalupe seeing well-below-average flows.

Aquifer levels since 1993 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS