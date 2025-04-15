SCHEDULE: Stay active this Fiesta season with 5Ks, kayaking fest and more

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is a time of parades and celebrations around the Alamo City, but did you know there are also several fitness events to participate in?

From a variety of 5K runs/walks to a kayak flotilla festival, there are plenty of ways to join the Fiesta fitness fun.

Fiesta runs from Thursday, April 24, through Sunday, May 4.

The calendar of events is subject to change.

Saturday, April 26

Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 at Star Soccer Complex, 5103 David Edwards Drive.

The 47th annual event is organized by the Women’s Soccer Association of San Antonio and will include food trucks and a playground for children.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information, click here.

OLLU Confetti 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Our Lady of the Lake University Main Building, 411 SW 24th St.

The Kids Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9 a.m.

Over 800 participants are set to participate in the run, which features over 300 pounds of confetti.

For more information and to sign up for the run, click here.

Alpha Pi Zeta Fiesta Track Meet is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. The chapter has hosted the Fiesta Track Meet since 1984. The event will be held at Sam Houston High School, 4635 East Houston St., and is free to attend.

Walk For Autism will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

The free event focuses on raising awareness and supporting autism.

For more information, click here.,

Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 at San Antonio Polo Club, 490 W. Specht Road.

The Fiesta Kings Cup features several polo matches and an appearance from the Fiesta Royal Court. The event is hosted by the San Antonio Polo Club, which aims to ensure everyone in the community has access to free or low-cost equestrian experiences.

Tickets are $200 per person or $1500 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, click here.

Sunday, April 27

Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament will continue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 27 at Star Soccer Complex, 5103 David Edwards Drive.

The 47th annual event is organized by the Women’s Soccer Association of San Antonio and will include food trucks and a playground for children.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information, click here.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fest, the only official kayak event of Fiesta, is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, at Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Parkway.

Free activities include a fishing clinic, kayaking, a kayak and bicycle decorating contest, live music, food vendors and more.

Admission is free, and kayaking is walk-up only, no reservations. For more information, click here.

Thursday, May 1

First Tee Invitational will start at 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1 at Canyon Springs Golf Club, 24405 Wilderness Oak.

Tickets for the 2025 golf tournament are $800 for a team of four people. The top four teams will be awarded. For more information, click here.

Fiesta Clay Target Shoot will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, at San Antonio Gun Club, 928 E Contour Drive, to support Military Order of the Purple Heart.

There will be competitions, food and a live auction. Registration starts at 10 a.m.

The shooting competition is $500 for a team of four people and 50 targets. Shooting begins at 11 a.m. Participants must provide their own gun and eye/ear protection. Ammunition will be provided.

Saturday, May 3

Run To Remember will start at 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 3 at Comanche Park, 2600 Rigsby Ave.

There will be multiple runs, including a 5K/walk, kids .5K run and a .5K beer run. Walkers and runners are welcome.

All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas. Tickets vary from $15 to $45. To register, click here.

Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at UT Health San Antonio, 7431 Merton Minter.

Teams are encouraged to pick a theme and wear group costumes. There will be a free 5K run/walk with medals for the top three male, female and youth finishers.

The event supports research efforts into rare chromosome 18 conditions. Parking is free, and coffee, donuts, snacks and water will be provided.

There will also be a free health fair presented by UT Health Department of Nursing with blood pressure testing, BMI, diabetes screening and more.

Fiesta de los Spurs 5K Run will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, before the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The fourth annual race will start at the intersection of Evergreen and Main streets. For more information on the race, click here.

