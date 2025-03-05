Registration now open for Fiesta de los Spurs Run on Flambeau Parade route

SAN ANTONIO – Lace up those running shoes because registration for the fourth annual Fiesta de los Spurs 5K run is now open.

Spurs Give is partnering with Fiesta San Antonio to put on the 3.1-mile event on Saturday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., according to a team news release.

The annual event takes place before the Fiesta Flambeau parade, allowing participants to run or walk the parade route in front of cheering crowds.

The race will start at the intersection of Evergreen and Main Street and finish

Participants are encouraged to come in costumes, Fiesta attire or their favorite Spurs gear for a chance to win a prize from a pre-race costume contest.

After the run, the first 1,000 finishers will receive a medal, the release said. A post-race celebration will be held at the finish line at Piazza Italia Park.

Starting Wednesday, March 5, general registration is open and starting at $35. The price jumps to $45 on March 31.

If you register on race day, expect to pay $50. Registration for kids 11 and under is $10.

To register for the event and for race details, click here.

Proceeds from the race will support funding the Play SA program through Spurs Give, the release said.