The first medal giveaway of Fiesta 2025 is on Monday, April 14. The location will be announced during GMSA, starting at 5 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year in San Antonio.

The first medal giveaway of Fiesta 2025 is on Monday, April 14.

Recommended Videos

The location will be announced during GMSA, starting at 5 a.m.

Fiesta 2025 kicks off Thursday, April 24, and ends Sunday, May 4.

KSAT 12 is the official Fiesta station. You can watch the biggest events on all KSAT platforms.

For a lineup of all major Fiesta events to look forward to, click here.