Goliad County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 missing people diagnosed with cognitive impairment

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for two people who were last seen in Colorado County.

Velton Williams, 82, and Joyce Williams, 75, were last seen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Columbus, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both are diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

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DPS said Velton Williams is 6 feet tall with blue eyes and white hair. Joyce Williams is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe they were last seen driving a black 2021 Jeep Cherokee with license plate number RYY3326.

2021 Jeep Cherokee (DPS)

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office at 361-645-3451 or call 911.