Goliad County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 missing people diagnosed with cognitive impairment
Velton Williams, Joyce Williams last seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Columbus, Texas
GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for two people who were last seen in Colorado County.
Velton Williams, 82, and Joyce Williams, 75, were last seen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Columbus, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both are diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
DPS said Velton Williams is 6 feet tall with blue eyes and white hair. Joyce Williams is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe they were last seen driving a black 2021 Jeep Cherokee with license plate number RYY3326.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office at 361-645-3451 or call 911.
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