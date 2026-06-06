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Deputy arrested after undocumented immigrant discovered in vehicle at border checkpoint, BCSO says

BCSO says off-duty detention deputy will be placed on unpaid leave pending termination

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Carlos Favela (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty detention deputy was arrested on suspicion of smuggling a migrant into the country illegally, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Favela, who worked for the sheriff’s office for two years, was stopped at a checkpoint by U.S. Border Patrol officers Thursday night.

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When he was stopped, the sheriff’s office said an undocumented immigrant was inside the vehicle.

BCSO said Favela will be issued a notice of proposed dismissal, in accordance with its policies, and will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending termination.

“Of course, we have to let due process run its course, but my intention is to separate this person from the agency as soon as possible,” Salazar said. “He will never wear this uniform again.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is conducting a criminal investigation. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is simultaneously conducting a separate internal investigation.

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