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Local News

New Braunfels PD: Fatal accident causes road closure on I-35 near Loop 337

Authorities were on scene for approximately two hours

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

New Braunfels Police Department patrol vehicles. (KSAT)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department alerted drivers about a road closure following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35.

The department said its officers responded to the 1100 block of I-35 southbound near Loop 337.

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According to a social media post, the crash area was closed for approximately two hours, but it has since reopened.

At this time, it is unclear how many injuries were reported in the crash. KSAT reached out to New Braunfels police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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