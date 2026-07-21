New developments point to trouble in San Antonio missing baby case

SAN ANTONIO – Some new developments surrounding a missing baby case are pointing toward a grim outcome.

Seven-month-old Ozana Cisneros hasn’t been seen since June.

She and her mother, Maximina Cisneros, 19, were the subjects of an Amber Alert issued in mid-July.

>> AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Ozana Cisneros discontinued; SAPD says infant ‘remains actively missing’

San Antonio police called public attention to the case amid fears that the baby might be in danger.

Within days of the public appeal for information, officers located Maximina Cisneros at an abandoned home on E. Theo Avenue, which is not far from Probandt Street.

Police noted that Ozana Cisneros, however, remained missing.

Investigators later announced that they had found some sort of remains at Concepción Park as they searched the area for Ozana Cisneros.

At the time, police declined to comment on whether the remains might be those of a human or animal.

On Tuesday morning, however, both SAPD and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains found July 10 were human.

Both agencies said until tests are complete and the remains are identified, they would not be releasing any additional information.

“I hate to say it, but I don’t think it looks very good. These remains being found, especially in the same area, I think it’s very concerning,” said Laura Montemayor, who lives near the park. “We’re in walking distance, so it’s a little scary if I’m being honest.”

Montemayor, who was playing with her own daughter in Concepción Park on Tuesday, said she has been following the story about Ozana Cisneros and hopes that the baby is found alive.

“I just hope that we get some answers soon. I pray that it’s not the baby,” she said.

It appears Montemayor is not alone in her prayers. Last Tuesday, a whole group of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in the baby’s honor.

Adding to speculation that the news about the baby would not be good is new information from a group that originally was involved in the search for her.

Shannon Smith with Texas Search and Rescue told KSAT 12 News last week that her organization was working with SAPD to find the baby.

In an emailed response Tuesday to questions about whether the group was continuing the search, Smith replied, saying that the agency is “not currently on the scene anywhere in San Antonio.”

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