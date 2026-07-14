AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Ozana Cisneros discontinued; SAPD says infant ‘remains actively missing’

An AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Ozana Cisneros was discontinued, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

Despite the alert being discontinued, San Antonio Police Department Interim Chief Jesse Salame told KSAT “Ozana Cisneros remains actively missing.”

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“The alert has not produced any leads, and SAPD continues to investigate,” Salame said Monday night.

In a statement, DPS said the agency “continues the activation of an amber alert until the requesting agency asks that it be discontinued.”

According to the initial alert, which was issued Thursday, the infant was last seen at 6 p.m. June 10 in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

DPS said Ozana Cisneros was last seen with Maximina Cisneros, 19, who was wanted in connection with the alert. SAPD confirmed Maximina Cisneros, who is the infant’s mother, was found Friday near the 200 block of Parkview Drive.

She was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injures, police said.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, SAPD found skeletal remains in a nearby South Side park during their search for Ozana Cisneros. SAPD said at the time it’s unclear if the remains found are human and if it’s connected to the AMBER Alert.

On Monday, Texas Search and Rescue confirmed to KSAT they joined the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.