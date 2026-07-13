Heavy rainfall possible later Monday through Thursday, flooding a concern

Rainfall totals could top 5" for those west of San Antonio. Flooding is a real concern.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DOWNPOURS: Return to forecast this evening & tonight, heavy rain possible

FLOODING: Possible. Rivers, creeks, and roads all at risk through Thursday

HIGHEST RISK: West of San Antonio, along Rio Grande, Frio and Nueces Rivers

FORECAST

An active pattern is taking shape across South Texas. Disturbances, combined with a boundary and ample moisture, will create a flood risk.

WHEN: Monday afternoon through Thursday

CONCERN: Street flooding in urban areas. River and creek flooding will also be possible, mainly west of San Antonio. If you live or plan to be along any area river, make sure alerts are turned on your phone and you remain weather aware.

HOW MUCH RAINFALL?: Widespread 1-3″ over the next four days, however, some spots could see more than 6″, especially near the Rio Grande.

TODAY

Showers and storms have already developed near Del Rio this morning. More showers and storms should develop this afternoon, with the heating of the day. In San Antonio, the best odds for rain will show up during the late afternoon hours and into tonight. Heavy rain could develop in spots.

In this type of setup, it’s impossible to know where the heaviest of the rainfall will be, but flash flooding will be a concern overnight. The Tuesday morning commute could be affected.

Future radar for 5pm Monday afternoon. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TUESDAY

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue into Tuesday, with a few breaks in the action during the day. It won’t be raining all day long, with the odds at seeing rain sitting at 60%. Isolated flooding will remain a concern.

Flash Flood risk for Tuesday. On a scale of 1-4, those west of San Antonio sit at "3" risk. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

More heavy rain is forecast to setup in the area Wednesday and Thursday, with the focus slowly shifting west towards the Rio Grande. Rainfall totals of up to 5″ will be possible, with some isolated spots seeing up to 8″ in and around the Rio Grande and Edwards Plateau areas. River flooding will be a concern and will be closely monitored. Those who live or have plans to be near the Frio, Nueces or Rio Grande should pay particularly close attention to the forecast.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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