Gulf moisture fuels daily rain chances through midweek

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Mostly dry with only a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Daily rain chances return, with the greatest threat for heavy downpours and localized flooding from Monday night through Wednesday.

NEXT WEEK: Below-average temperatures continue as clouds and rain keep highs cooler than normal.

FORECAST

TODAY

Sunday will be noticeably quieter than Saturday, with only a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will stay dry as temperatures climb into the lower 90s with high humidity. Weak upper-level flow will limit storm development, resulting in much lower rain coverage than the previous day.

Seasonable with a few showers possible (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

The weather pattern becomes more active again beginning Monday as Gulf moisture increases across South-Central Texas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day through at least Thursday.

Highest chance of rain arrives Monday evening through Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

The best chance of rain arrives Monday night through Wednesday, when deep tropical moisture will support periods of locally heavy rainfall. Some storms could produce intense downpours capable of causing minor flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. While it’s still too early to determine exactly where the heaviest rain will fall, Tuesday and Wednesday currently appear to have the best potential for widespread coverage.

REST OF THE WEEK

Cloud cover and frequent rain will also keep temperatures below seasonal averages through the middle of the week, with some communities remaining below 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances begin to decrease late Thursday, with drier weather expected to return by the end of the week.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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