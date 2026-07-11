Scattered Downpours Return This Weekend

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixed with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms
SUNDAY Mostly dry with only a 20% chance of a stray shower
NEXT WEEK: Better chances for rain and locally heavy downpours
RAINFALL TOTALS: Some areas could see more than 3 inches by Tuesday
FORECAST
SATURDAY
Expect sunshine and muggy conditions today, but watch for scattered afternoon showers and storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Isolated downpours could drop up to an inch of rain, potentially causing localized street flooding and gusty winds. Temperatures remain near seasonal averages.
There’s no need to cancel outdoor plans, but keep the KSAT 12 Weather App handy incase rain is nearby.
SUNDAY
Sunday brings a drier forecast with only a 20% chance of a stray shower, allowing most of the region to remain rain-free. While humidity will stay high and temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, the overall weather pattern will be noticeably quieter than Saturday.
NEXT WEEK
A northward shift in the heat dome and incoming Gulf moisture will increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday. While rainfall will be scattered, some areas could see over 3 inches, prompting a Marginal Risk for excessive rain. Unsettled conditions are expected to persist through mid-week.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.