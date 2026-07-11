Scattered Downpours Return This Weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Sunshine mixed with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

SUNDAY Mostly dry with only a 20% chance of a stray shower

NEXT WEEK: Better chances for rain and locally heavy downpours

RAINFALL TOTALS: Some areas could see more than 3 inches by Tuesday

FORECAST

SATURDAY

Expect sunshine and muggy conditions today, but watch for scattered afternoon showers and storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Isolated downpours could drop up to an inch of rain, potentially causing localized street flooding and gusty winds. Temperatures remain near seasonal averages.

Sunshine and scattered afternoon downpours (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

There’s no need to cancel outdoor plans, but keep the KSAT 12 Weather App handy incase rain is nearby.

SUNDAY

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

Sunday brings a drier forecast with only a 20% chance of a stray shower, allowing most of the region to remain rain-free. While humidity will stay high and temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, the overall weather pattern will be noticeably quieter than Saturday.

NEXT WEEK

A northward shift in the heat dome and incoming Gulf moisture will increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday. While rainfall will be scattered, some areas could see over 3 inches, prompting a Marginal Risk for excessive rain. Unsettled conditions are expected to persist through mid-week.

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

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