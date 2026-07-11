Luke Kornet 'leaks' pitch to LeBron James amid free agency rumors, ESPN reports

San Antonio Spurs' Luke Kornet looks on during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Spurs player stirred the pot of rumors on Friday relating to where NBA superstar LeBron James will sign this offseason, according to ESPN.

Luke Kornet, part-time writer and full-time center for the Spurs, posted "LEAKED: Spurs’ Voice Memo Sent to Lebron James," on his Medium Blog.

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Kornet has used his blog page to share opinions on various topics, including his idea to cancel the Atlanta Hawks “Magic City Night,” — a themed night for a Hawks home game where the team would promote “Atlanta’s premier strip club.” Kornet’s post lead to the themed night’s cancelation.

Kornet’s pen has power, and he used it to potentially sway the four time NBA champion to consider San Antonio as a destination to Race For Seis.

The blog post featured a link to a YouTube video where Kornet is heard leaving a voice message to recruit James and join the Spurs.

KSAT has reached out to the Spurs to confirm if Kornet posted this video.

James’ agent Rich Paul has asked all teams interested in signing James in free agency to send a voice memo pitch, ESPN reported.

In Kornet’s two minute pitch, he re-introduced himself and shared an invitation to San Antonio.

“Hey Lebron. Mr. James...It’s Luke Kornet, number seven of the San Antonio Spurs. You yelled at me a little bit last week or last year,” Kornet said in the video.

Kornet mentioned living state tax-free, Seaworld, La Panadería and as benefits of calling San Antonio home.

Additionally, Kornet jokingly described himself as “a generational player” in the pitch. Victor Wembanyama was mentioned as another draw to play for the Spurs.

“You know, you’re chasing number five, and we’ve got five (championships). So, looking for number six for us. So, we’re kind of all in the same ballpark,” Kornet said.

James, who turns 42 in December, has his eyes on multiple teams except for the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ agent Rich Paul gave some clues on the “Game Over” podcast that he shares with Max Kellerman — indicating by showing a whiteboard filled with scrawled-out possibilities that James is looking at a slew of teams, including and probably not limited to Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, Minnesota, Denver, Golden State, San Antonio, Dallas, Boston and New York.

AP contributed to this story.

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