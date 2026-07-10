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San Antonio teen among finalists in nationwide duct tape prom dress contest

Victoria Elizalde made a Japanese-inspired gown entirely out of duct tape. $10,000 in scholarship money could be her reward.

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Victoria Elizalde is one of five finalists in the nationwide Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest put on by Duck Brand duct tape. (Courtesy)

SAN ANTONIO – You’d never know it on first glance, but the dress Victoria Elizalde made always gets a second look.

Elizalde, a high school senior at Advanced Learning Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District, made a full-length gown entirely out of duct tape.

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She’s one of five finalists in the nationwide Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest put on by Duck Brand duct tape.

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR VICTORIA

The winner gets $10,000 in scholarship money.

When asked what winning that money would mean to her, Elizalde was speechless.

She has been spreading the word about her dress by wearing it around San Antonio to get people to vote her.

“I get a lot of looks and then when I go up to people and I’m like, ‘Hey, this dress is made out of duct tape,’” Elizalde said. “They’re like, ‘really?’”

If she wins, Elizalde hopes to use the scholarship money to pay for her first two years of community college in San Antonio.

The money would help her begin studying to become an architect one day. But making this dress was also about fulfilling another dream.

“I really wanted to have a quinceañera or Sweet 16 so I could wear one of those really big dresses,” she said. “But I didn’t have any of those, so I made one.”

Believe it or not, this is the first dress Elizalde has ever made.

“I thought I could, so I did,” she said.

Voting for the Stuck at Prom contest closes on Monday, July 13.

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