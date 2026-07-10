AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old last seen south of downtown; Woman wanted in connection with alert DPS says Ozana Cisneros was last seen with Maximina Cisneros, 19 Ozana Cisneros (left) and Maximina Cisneros (right) (Texas Department of Public Safety)
An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for a 7-month-old last seen south of downtown San Antonio.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ozana Cisneros was last seen at 6 p.m. June 10 in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
DPS said Ozana Cisneros was last seen with Maximina Cisneros, 19, who is wanted in connection with the alert. Maximina Cisneros was last seen on July 3 in San Antonio.
Ozana Cisneros is 2 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes. Maximina Cisneros is 5 feet 1 inch tall, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.
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Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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