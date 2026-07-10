AMBER Alert issued for 7-month-old last seen south of downtown; Woman wanted in connection with alert

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday for a 7-month-old last seen south of downtown San Antonio.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ozana Cisneros was last seen at 6 p.m. June 10 in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

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DPS said Ozana Cisneros was last seen with Maximina Cisneros, 19, who is wanted in connection with the alert. Maximina Cisneros was last seen on July 3 in San Antonio.

Ozana Cisneros is 2 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes. Maximina Cisneros is 5 feet 1 inch tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.