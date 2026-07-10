Affidavit: SA prep football star, UTSA commit arrested on felony robbery charges

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Sotomayor High School running back, who recently committed to UTSA, was arrested after a robbery at a west Bexar County house party, according to an affidavit.

Cameron Joseph Grady, 17, faces two counts of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, court records show.

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According to the affidavit, on June 28, Grady and a suspect known only as “Reuben” ripped chains from two victim’s neck during a party in the 2000 block of Creek Knoll. This happened 10 days after Grady committed to play football for UTSA.

First and foremost, I want to thank God, my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. After much thought and prayer, I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UTSA.

Thank you to all the… pic.twitter.com/CooB1Z0zTF — Cam (@CamGradyy) June 18, 2026

As Grady and “Reuben” left the party, the two victims followed them to recover their chains, the affidavit said. “Reuben,” then pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the victims and Grady punched the second victim causing a black eye.

Both victims later identified Grady as one of the suspects and told investigators they recognized him from “playing high school football,” the affidavit stated. The victims identified Grady through a photo lineup.

Grady was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on June 8 with a $100,000 bond and was released the next day, according to jail records.

KSAT reached out to UTSA for a comment.

“NCAA bylaws expressly prohibit universities from providing public comment on high school students, as the NCAA considers them a prospective student-athlete once they enter the ninth grade,” a UTSA spokesperson told KSAT.

Grady is entering his senior year at Sotomayor High School.

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