San Antonio woman asks for help finding bus she says was used in ‘Selena’ movie

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman who says she owns the iconic “Big Bertha” bus, featured in the 1997 film Selena, is asking for the public’s help after the vehicle disappeared from a San Antonio property.

Jessica Ruiz said she bought the bus about four and a half years ago after recognizing it as the same bus used in the movie about Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Ruiz, who said she was once a Selena impersonator in Arizona, said she purchased the bus because of its significance to fans.

“When I saw it, I immediately was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the one,’” Ruiz said.

According to Ruiz, the bus had been stored on a property on Church Hill Avenue west of Kirby, while she arranged to have it moved. Because the bus is not operational, she said it has to be transported by tow truck.

Someone checked on the bus July 5 and confirmed it was still at the property, Ruiz said. Two days later, when a towing company arrived to move it, the bus was gone.

“They were like, ‘Your bus is not here. It’s gone,’” Ruiz said. “My heart just dropped.”

The man who had given her permission to store the bus at the property has since moved to Oklahoma, Ruiz said.

Ruiz said he told her he would return to help locate the bus, but she has not been able to reach him.

Ruiz said she has contacted towing companies and local impound lots, but has been unable to locate the vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department generated an information report documenting Ruiz’s complaint.

According to SAPD, the reports were filed after Ruiz reported the bus missing. No criminal offense has been confirmed, and Ruiz said officers advised her that additional documentation would be needed if she wanted to pursue a theft report.

Ruiz estimates she has invested more than $20,000 in the bus, including the purchase price, storage and towing costs.

Ruiz said her goal was to restore the bus and eventually create a destination where Selena fans could experience a piece of movie history, possibly as an Airbnb-style attraction.

“It’s iconic. It’s part of our culture,” Ruiz said.

Now, Ruiz hopes someone recognizes the distinctive bus and comes forward with information about its whereabouts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SAPD.

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