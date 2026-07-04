Skip to main content
Clear icon
94º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Cases involving violent extremists targeting kids online increased 300 percent in San Antonio in past two years
Frost Bank employee fatally shoots himself outside Northwest Side bank, SAPD says
Battle over East Texas water rights heats up after Dallas millionaire files federal lawsuit to lift moratorium
Jacob Tobey out as Spurs TV voice after cheating allegation becomes public
Video shows KCSO deputies shoot, kill armed person ‘wearing only underwear’
‘Distracted’ driver dies after crashing into 18-wheeler on Interstate 35, SAPD says
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
San Antonio man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children, racketeering activity

Local News

America250: Spanish Governor’s Palace offers glimpse into San Antonio’s overlooked role in America’s founding

The National Historic Landmark preserves the remnants of a 1722 presidio and tells the story of how Spanish Texas helped support the American Revolution

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Nestled in the heart of downtown, the Spanish Governor’s Palace stands as one of San Antonio’s oldest surviving landmarks and a reminder that South Texas played a key role in the nation’s fight for independence.

“We are standing in the National Historic Landmark Spanish Governor’s Palace,” Colleen Swain said. “It houses the original remnants of the 1722 presidio. It was the comandancia, which is the home and office of the Spanish garrison captain.”

The building has served many purposes over the past three centuries. Swain said it remained a military residence until the early 1800s before becoming everything from a tire shop to the Hole in the Wall Saloon.

“It was a lot of different things until the 1920s,” Swain said.

The structure narrowly escaped destruction thanks to preservationist Adina De Zavala, who successfully urged the city to purchase and restore the property in 1928. The palace underwent another major renovation in 2010.

Beyond its architecture, the site also tells the story of San Antonio’s connection to the American Revolutionary War.

Swain said Spanish citizens in San Antonio and Goliad answered a request from Bernardo de Gálvez, sending thousands of head of cattle and other supplies to Louisiana to support Spanish forces aiding the American colonies.

“Those supplies were cattle because they were very successful ranchers,” Swain said. “A couple thousand head of cattle were sent to support the American war effort.”

The Spanish Governor’s Palace is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Mondays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for military members with an I.D. and children 7 to 13 years old.

Visitors can also see a commemorative plaque installed by the Daughters of the American Revolution recognizing the site’s historical significance.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.