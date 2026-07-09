Skip to main content
Clear icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Frost Bank employee fatally shoots himself outside Northwest Side bank, SAPD says
Video shows KCSO deputies shoot, kill armed person ‘wearing only underwear’
Woman accused of stealing ambulance downtown with first responders and patient inside, SAPD says

Weather

A stretch of unsettled weather ahead

Downpours return to the forecast starting tomorrow

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances return to the forecast, as an active pattern sets up. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SPOTTY DOWNPOURS FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Hit-or-miss activity, brief, heavy rainfall
  • HAZARDS?: Minor street flooding, lightning
  • MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Unsettled pattern continues

FORECAST

TODAY

It’ll be generally quiet and hot today, with slightly hazy skies. A high temperature in the upper-90s will allow for heat indices to top 100 for a few hours during the afternoon.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

A surge of deep moisture arriving from the Gulf is scheduled to arrive by Friday afternoon. When it does, it should help to touch off scattered downpours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it can expect it to come down heavy. Minor street flooding is possible.

Rain chances kick up by Friday afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

On Saturday, once daytime heating kicks in, more random, spotty downpours will develop. Like Friday afternoon, some of the downpours could produce brief, heavy rainfall and minor street flooding. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and humid. It WON’T be raining all day, but do have a backup plan for any outdoor activities.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK

As the heat high shifts away from us, the pattern stays fairly busy through the middle of next week. Chances of rain stay with us Monday through Wednesday, with generally afternoon, pop-up-type activity.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.