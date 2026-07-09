A stretch of unsettled weather ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SPOTTY DOWNPOURS FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Hit-or-miss activity, brief, heavy rainfall
- HAZARDS?: Minor street flooding, lightning
- MORE CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Unsettled pattern continues
FORECAST
TODAY
It’ll be generally quiet and hot today, with slightly hazy skies. A high temperature in the upper-90s will allow for heat indices to top 100 for a few hours during the afternoon.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
A surge of deep moisture arriving from the Gulf is scheduled to arrive by Friday afternoon. When it does, it should help to touch off scattered downpours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it can expect it to come down heavy. Minor street flooding is possible.
On Saturday, once daytime heating kicks in, more random, spotty downpours will develop. Like Friday afternoon, some of the downpours could produce brief, heavy rainfall and minor street flooding. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and humid. It WON’T be raining all day, but do have a backup plan for any outdoor activities.
MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK
As the heat high shifts away from us, the pattern stays fairly busy through the middle of next week. Chances of rain stay with us Monday through Wednesday, with generally afternoon, pop-up-type activity.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
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