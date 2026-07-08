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Frost Bank employee fatally shoots himself outside Northwest Side bank, SAPD says

Shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 11600 block of Bandera Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police say was employed by Frost Bank shot and killed himself outside one of the company’s Northwest Side locations, according to authorities.

Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Frost Bank in the 11600 block of Bandera Road for a reported shooting.

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Upon arrival, officers found the 60-year-old man, who has not been identified, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report. Police said there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity.

When asked for comment, the bank redirected KSAT back to the police department.

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