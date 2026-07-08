Frost Bank employee fatally shoots himself outside Northwest Side bank, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police say was employed by Frost Bank shot and killed himself outside one of the company’s Northwest Side locations, according to authorities.
Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Frost Bank in the 11600 block of Bandera Road for a reported shooting.
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Upon arrival, officers found the 60-year-old man, who has not been identified, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report. Police said there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity.
When asked for comment, the bank redirected KSAT back to the police department.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.