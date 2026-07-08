City of San Antonio names Jesse Salame as SAPD's acting police chief

SAPD Assistant Police Chief Jesse Salame spoke to reporters during a news conference on Friday, May 15, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio appointed a familiar face to be its acting police chief when longtime Chief William McManus steps aside later this week.

In a Wednesday statement, the city said Jesse Salame — a 26-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department — is set to be the acting police chief, effective Saturday.

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Salame is currently SAPD’s assistant police chief.

“I know Jesse well and he is a strong leader who is well respected within and outside the Department,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in the statement. “I have full confidence in Jesse leading the Police Department.”

McManus originally said he would retire from the department on Sept. 30. Earlier this month, he announced an accelerated retirement that will go into effect Friday.

During a KSAT interview that aired Tuesday, McManus highlighted some of Salame’s qualifications for the top job at SAPD.

“I met him (Salame) when he was a detective,” McManus told KSAT. “I promoted him up to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy. He was my chief of staff; he was my PIO (public information officer). Jesse’s done a great job. He knows the community, and he knows what path we’ve taken for the last 20 years.”

The next full-time SAPD chief is expected to be named in September, the spokesperson said.

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