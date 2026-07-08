SAPD: Person calls police on woman 'under the influence of inhalants' while caring for 5-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said they arrested a woman after she appeared to be on “inhalants” while caring for a 5-year-old boy on Monday afternoon.

Victoria Lauren Sandoval, 35, was booked Tuesday morning into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a child endangerment charge, which is considered a state jail felony.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, a person called Sandoval and later told police that she “sounded abnormal” on the phone.

The person then called police after they went to Sandoval’s location in the 1300 block of Springvale Drive and saw that she “appeared to be under the influence of inhalants,” the report said.

When officers arrived just after 4 p.m. Monday, SAPD said Sandoval “would not allow” them to enter the location by “pushing the door away.”

Due to the door being slightly open, the report said an SAPD officer peeked inside and saw the boy, who uses a wheelchair, on the floor crying.

Upon observation, police said the officer on scene believed Sandoval was intoxicated. She was later taken into custody, SAPD said.

Investigators said the child is now in the care of the person who initially called SAPD.

The department said its investigation remains ongoing.

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