USPS temporarily suspends services at Lockhill Post Office after woman crashes car into building

A woman crashed a car into the Lockhill post office on July 8, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The United States Postal Service temporarily suspended services at a North Side post office after a woman crashed her car into the building Wednesday morning, according to a USPS spokesperson.

Officers dispatched for a reported collision around 10:55 a.m. at the Lockhill Post Office, located in the 12900 block of Huebner Road, according to a San Antonio police preliminary report.

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When police arrived, SAPD said they found an elderly woman who inadvertently drove into the post office.

The unidentified woman was treated for her injuries and later taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, SAPD said. Police said the woman suffered a “medical episode,” during the crash.

A woman crashed a car into the Lockhill post office on July 8, 2026. (KSAT)

Becky Hernandez, a USPS spokesperson, said the front door, retail lobby and P.O. box lobby were damaged during the crash.

Hernandez said no injuries were reported and it was unclear when the repairs would be completed.

For customers affected, retail services are available at its Cedar Elm Post Office located at 5837 De Zavala Rd and mail for P.O box customers will be secured until it can be safely retrieved, Hernandez said.

The hours of the location are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

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