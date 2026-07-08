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Local News

Gunfire wakes residents in Kendall County after at least 1 deputy shoots, kills armed man

Man who was fatally shot had fired gun at neighbor, deputies say

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in the Bent Tree neighborhood in Kendall County say they always thought the gates around their quiet subdivision would keep trouble out.

Instead, they woke up to gunfire around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when at least one Kendall County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a gun.

“It woke me up out of a dead sleep,” said Sheila Ponce. “I heard ‘dut, dut, dut, dut, dut,’ and I come from a background where I figured that was rifle shots.”

Ponce said when she looked outside her front door, she saw first responders gathered nearby and a man on the ground who appeared to be dead.

According to a post on the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were called to the neighborhood off Sisterdale Road, not far from Interstate 10, for a report of a man dressed only in underwear and firing a gun.

Deputies said at some point, the man also fired shots at a neighbor.

A sheriff’s spokesman declined to release any additional details, saying there is still an active investigation. He did confirm the shooting was fatal, but only after neighbors mentioned it.

The Facebook post noted that no one else was hurt during the shooting.

The shooting has also left people in the area with many unanswered questions, such as how trouble found its way into their neighborhood.

“Did he come in from Sisterdale (Road) and walk through all that with no shoes on? I don’t know,” she said.

The name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

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