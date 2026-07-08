San Antonio police responds to deadly crash on Northwest Side

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Authorities on the scene of a Northwest Side crash.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Daniel Krug.

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At this time, there are limited details on the crash. However, SAPD told KSAT on the scene that it was fatal.

Drivers in the area should seek an alternate route to avoid potential traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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