San Antonio police responds to deadly crash on Northwest Side The crash happened early Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Daniel Krug Authorities on the scene of a Northwest Side crash. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on the Northwest Side.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Daniel Krug.
At this time, there are limited details on the crash. However, SAPD told KSAT on the scene that it was fatal.
Drivers in the area should seek an alternate route to avoid potential traffic delays.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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