What's next for SAPD after Chief William McManus retires?

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus is set to retire Friday, and the city is searching for his replacement.

In an interview with KSAT’s Myra Arthur, McManus said he wants his successor to be someone who is “humble” and “knows the department.”

The city posted the opening for his job on its website, looking for an “accomplished police executive with a proven record of building trust across the department, and the community.”

A survey conducted by the City of San Antonio with over 1,800 participants found that they want the next police chief to have strong leadership, high levels of integrity, honesty and accountability.

Respondents also said they believe SAPD is facing challenges, including response times, crime prevention, accountability and staffing.

In KSAT’s Q&A on Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones mentioned that public safety is most impacted on the city’s budget.

“It’s the largest part of the public safety aspect of our budget; it’s the biggest piece,” Jones said. “So that’s where we have to be the most thoughtful because those are where you have some real impacts when it comes to bringing down costs.”

City Council has been trying to follow a 2023 staffing analysis to add 360 patrol officers over a three-to-five-year period.

The city added 205 patrol positions in the past three budgets, but council members said adding more could be tricky.

City officials say interviews for the next police chief will begin in August, and they are hoping to announce the new chief in September.