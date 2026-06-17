City of San Antonio starts search for next police chief

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio began the search for its search for its next police chief on Monday by opening a job post to the public.

After almost 20 years leading the department, Police Chief William McManus announced in January his plan to retire in the fall.

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The 74-year-old chief will continue to work in his role with the San Antonio Police Department until the end of September, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

The police chief job is scheduled to close in a month, on July 15, the listing said.

Who can apply?

Chief candidates must have 10 years of professional experience in municipal police work, according to the job brochure. Applicants must have at least five years of command-level, administrative or supervisory experience with a municipal, county, state or comparable public safety organization.

A bachelor’s degree is required and fluency in Spanish is preferred, the application stated.

More information regarding the job application can be read on the city’s website.

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